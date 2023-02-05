Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 68,305 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,305 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

