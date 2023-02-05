Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,461 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,461 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

