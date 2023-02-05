Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,231 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 927.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1,789.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 102.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 355,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CERS. Stephens lowered Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

CERS opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

