Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123,933 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 123,933 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,982 and have sold 589,976 shares valued at $25,635,144. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $217.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

