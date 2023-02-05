Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,868 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

