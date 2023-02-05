Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $323.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.04. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

