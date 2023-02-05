Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

