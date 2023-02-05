Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,591.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,488.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,341.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

