S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $372.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

