SP Asset Management Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SP Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 0.9 %

UAA traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.