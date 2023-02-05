SP Asset Management Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

