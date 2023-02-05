SP Asset Management Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SP Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. 164,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

