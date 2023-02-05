SP Asset Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.