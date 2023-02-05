Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.10. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Snap by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

