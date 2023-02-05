Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Reaches $37.12 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $133.55 million and $37.12 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,522,477,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,522,199,729 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

