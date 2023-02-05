Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

