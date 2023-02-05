Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.43. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $124.48.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.