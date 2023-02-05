Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 301,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,163 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.9% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

