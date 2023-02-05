Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -225.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 889,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

