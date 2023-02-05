Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.