Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Sempra Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

