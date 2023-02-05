SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.