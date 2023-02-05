SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Further Reading
