SelfKey (KEY) Price Up 4.2% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

