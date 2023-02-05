Seele-N Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Seele-N has a market cap of $103.77 million and $2.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00452502 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,514,007.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

