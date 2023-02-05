Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $154.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
