Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $154.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

