Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.25 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Secret has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $80,329.49 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00223659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057617 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063293 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00509148 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,553.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.