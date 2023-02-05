Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SBCF opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

