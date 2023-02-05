Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

