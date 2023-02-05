SALT 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,504.06 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $7,504.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018727 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00222578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04177146 USD and is up 21.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $27,196.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.