Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,923 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after acquiring an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

DFS traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,349. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

