Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.23. 3,008,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,056. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

