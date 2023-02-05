Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 7,482.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

UI stock traded down $19.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,952. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $218.15 and a one year high of $350.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

