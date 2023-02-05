Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $74.71. 3,001,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.