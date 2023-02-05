Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.