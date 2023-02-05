Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Saia Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $286.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia Company Profile

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

