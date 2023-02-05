Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $13.50 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Safe has a market cap of $281.21 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $13.50 or 0.00058838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00226663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00101698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063503 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.47150687 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.