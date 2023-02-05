Safe One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Safe has a total market cap of $278.88 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $13.39 or 0.00057348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00230016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00100747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.89029873 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.