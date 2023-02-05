RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22,878.24 or 0.99888355 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $79.97 million and approximately $30,651.24 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00419196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00099536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00726116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00585656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00192579 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

