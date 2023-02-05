Round Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00022652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.43 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.21 or 0.28889381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00427388 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.