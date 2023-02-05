Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

