Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 104.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APAC opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

