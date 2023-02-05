Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $117,000 in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APMI opened at $10.01 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

