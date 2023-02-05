Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 205.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 334,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 224,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

LOCC opened at $10.01 on Friday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

