Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of THCP stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

