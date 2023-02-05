Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 936,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 281,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.82 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $119,642.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,994.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $119,642.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,994.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,123,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $238,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.