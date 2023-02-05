Riverwater Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $11.01 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

