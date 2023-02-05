Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $195.26 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $195.26 million and $10.30 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
About Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
