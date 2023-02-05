Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $195.26 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $195.26 million and $10.30 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,611,899,305 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

