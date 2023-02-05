Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Renew Stock Performance

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 713.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($6.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 789 ($9.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Renew Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Renew

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £112,834.26 ($139,353.17).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

