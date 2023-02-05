renBTC 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,140.84 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $85.78 million and approximately $14,140.84 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for $23,961.59 or 1.04600921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

