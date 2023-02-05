Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.38 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.72 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $31.93 on Friday, hitting $783.13. 1,448,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,572. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $789.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $734.36 and a 200-day moving average of $697.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.65.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.